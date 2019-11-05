School of Dance Arts joins Florence Chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – School of Dance Arts celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday afternoon. Owner Devin Jennings cut the ribbon as staff and chamber ambassadors joined her.
School of Dance Arts was founded in 1972 by Barbara Howell Counts who later sold it to Cecilia Sprawls, Jennings said. Jennings purchased the studio in July.
Jennings said she taught at the school last year and has been a guest instructor. She has been teaching dance since high school. She has taught in Hartsville, Bennettsville, Florence and Camden.
Originally from Virginia, Jennings is a graduate of Coker College, where she studied dance. She now teaches dance at Coker University.
Jennings is certified through the American Ballet Theatre in their national training curriculum to teach ballet. She most recently became certified by Acrobatic Arts to teach Acro dance. In addition, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop are taught at the studio by her 25-member staff, which includes assistant teachers.
Jennings said she had added adult Yoga classes this year.
“We teach students ages two years to adults,” Jennings said.
In her brochure, Jennings says School of Dance Arts provides conservative costuming, music choices and choreography for students.
She said their slogan is “Where excellence in dance begins.”
Jennings said she will be starting several new classes in January. Sign up will begin soon.
The dance studio, located at 1001 S. Cashua Drive in Florence, is open Monday through Thursday in the evenings.
For more information, visit: www.florenceschoolofdancearts.com or call 843-665-0606.
