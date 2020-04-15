COLUMBIA, S.C. – Supporting South Carolina’s local economies to forge a stronger future is important – now more than ever.
Over the past several weeks Main Street SC communities across the state have shared ideas and resources to provide businesses with immediate guidance during the COVID-19 crisis.
These Main Street America programs are part of a national network committed to preservation-based economic development.
To encourage continued economic development initiatives, Main Street directors created a visual message of appreciation for downtown communities as they work to flatten the curve: To our small business communities, we are in this together. South Carolina Main Streets are resilient. We will survive & thrive! We are #scstrong.
Main Street SC programs that participated in this encouragement collage include Aiken, Beaufort, Bennettsville, Camden, Central, Cheraw, Clinton, Florence, Fountain Inn, Gaffney, Greenwood, Hartsville, Kingstree, Lancaster, Laurens, Manning, Moncks Corner, North Augusta, Orangeburg, Sumter, Walhalla and Williamston.
“Main Street SC local program directors are providing essential support by creating and modeling practical activities and solutions They are working tirelessly to build capacity and share stories of success, hope and connection” said Jenny Boulware, Main Street South Carolina Manager. “We encourage communities to continue to support their small businesses in four easy ways: shop local online or over the telephone; leave 5-star reviews; promote positive experiences on social media; and order take-out from local restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, etc. Also, be sure to follow these local Main Street programs on social media to stay informed and to celebrate community.”
The City of Florence’s Main Street Program, Downtown Florence, is managed by the City of Florence Development Office and the Florence Downtown Development Corp., a 501c3 non-profit. The City’s Development Office has been working to identify, create, and disseminate resources and funding opportunities to help area small businesses survive the impacts of COVID-19.
The team has also created a small business recovery task force consisting of economic development partners from across Florence County.
The task force is working together to assemble and disseminate the latest information and guidance for small business resiliency and recovery. All local small business owners can access COVID-19 resources via the Downtown Florence website, www.florencedowntown.com/covid-19resources.
