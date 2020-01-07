Robert Dozier named chief banking officer at First Reliance

FLORENCE, S.C. – Robert Dozier is joining First Reliance Bank as the chief banking officer.
Dozier will be responsible for corporate strategy and the strategic market expansion of First Reliance Bank throughout the Carolinas, according to an announcement from the bank. In addition, he will oversee commercial sales management and community development for all markets.
Dozier has more than 30 years’ experience in the banking industry. Most recently, he served eight years as executive vice president and chief business officer of Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, where he oversaw all external customer facings of the bank. Federal Home Loan Bank serves more than 850 financial institutions throughout the Southeast. Prior to that, Dozier served as president and COO of Homeowners Mortgage – a division of Coastalstates Bank, where he began as a loan officer in 1992.
Dozier is a graduate of University of South Carolina, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. He serves on the Board of Trustees of the University of South Carolina and is president of the University of South Carolina Alumni Association. In addition, Dozier serves on the advisory board of Cyberwoven – a digital agency in Columbia.
“Robert is a strong addition to our First Reliance executive management team,” said Rick Saunders, president and chief executive officer of First Reliance Bank. “He brings a depth of proven strategic management experience and has a proven track record of forging relationships and working with a variety of different groups and businesses to foster growth opportunities.
“As the chief banking officer, Dozier will develop strong local community banking teams focused on sharing the First Reliance Bank brand to make the lives of our customers better and earn the business of customers throughout our Carolina footprint.”
Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence and has assets of approximately $658 million. The company employs more than 140 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all 14 years since the program began.
Additional information about the company is available on its website at www.firstreliance.com.
