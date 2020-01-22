Primary Learning Center joins Greater Florence Chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. — Primary Learning Center of Florence, located at 600-A Pamplico Highway, recently joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday with chamber ambassadors to celebrate.
Brittney Jefferson, owner/director, cut the ribbon.
Primary Learning Center is an untraditional day-care-type facility for children. It offers short-term, after-school tutoring for children up to 12 years of age.
Jefferson said the center has flexible hours.
“It is our flexibility that sets us apart,” she said.
Jefferson said the center operates two shifts and normally closes at 8 p.m. Although, she said, it has stayed up to midnight with a child. She said the center is there for parents who want a date night, who have to work late or attend night meetings.
Children who come after school receive a snack and are offered supper. The center sees that children do their homework, too.
“Our mission is to cater to the working mom, the modern-day mom, even if she is a stay-at-home mom,” Jefferson said.
She said stay-at-home mothers need time to themselves, too.
She has a staff of six.
Jefferson started out after college working in education at Brockington Elementary School in Timmonsville. She was a psychology major. She enjoyed working with children and decided to start her own center for taking care of children.
The center opened in October and normally has about 30 children on any given day with a capacity to care for 50 children.
