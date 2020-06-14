CLEMSON, S.C.
Planting home gardens can help provide distractions from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has disrupted everyday lives and increased economic and mental stress for most of the nation.
To help people ensure fresh, nutritious food for their families, ease the psychological turmoil of these difficult times and help kids stuck at home engage with the outdoors, Clemson Cooperative Extension Service experts suggest planting gardens much as Americans did during World War II.
“Spring is a time of renewal,” said Clemson Extension horticulture specialist Bob Polomski. “It’s a time when folks engage with the outdoors by planting edibles, ornamentals and pollinator-friendly flowers and shrubs. Vegetables can be planted in home gardens to eat fresh, as well as canned for future use.”
To help growers get started with their modern-day Victory Gardens, the Clemson Home and Garden Information Center (HGIC) has charts, fact sheets and other valuable information available at https://hgic.clemson.edu/.
Other tips Polomski offers to help people make their gardens grow include:
» Setting out transplants of eggplant, muskmelon, watermelon, peppers, summer squash, New Zealand spinach and zucchini after the last expected freeze when the nights are continuously above 50 degrees. Refer to the chart in “Planning a Garden” (HGIC No. 1256).
» Planting determinate bush-type tomatoes for canning or preserving so the fruit will ripen all at once, all within a week or two of each other. For vine-ripened tomatoes, plant indeterminate tomatoes that have an extended fruiting period; they vine, flower, and fruit all the way up to the first frost.
» Cutting back lavender and sage as new growth begins. In both cases, do not cut below the point of new buds.
Clemson Extension agents are sharing gardening knowledge via Facebook. For more information, go to @ClemsonExt on Facebook.
