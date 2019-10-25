FLORENCE, S.C. – Palmetto Moon at Magnolia Mall in Florence has more than doubled its floor space just in time for the holiday season. A grand reopening “Bigger and Better Block Party” is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today to celebrate.
The expansion represents a nearly 70 percent increase in the size of the store. The new addition increases its size to 7,700 square feet.
Palmetto Moon is a retail chain that celebrates the Southern lifestyle, based in Charleston.
The transformation started about three months ago when Palmetto Moon was able to acquire the adjacent store, said John Thomas, chief merchandising officer.
He said the grand reopening comes just as the store is approaching its ninth anniversary in Florence. Palmetto Moon opened its Florence store on Nov. 5, 2010.
“Florence has been a great market for us,” Thomas said.
He said Palmetto Moon has developed a loyal customer base in the Pee Dee.
“This was the second store opened by Palmetto Moon outside of Charleston,” said Josh Guthrie, vice president of stores.
There are now 26 stores in five states and palmettonmoon.com. Eleven of the stores are in South Carolina.
“We love our Florence community and the customers have been loyal since we first opened our doors in 2010,” said Eric Holzer, CEO of Palmetto Moon, in a store announcement. “Our business has been growing exponentially and our current space has outgrown the demand, which compromised the shopping experience. With the expansion, we have the ability to better showcase our products, give our customers a more engaged shopping experience and to also bring in more locally inspired products to meet the needs and wants of the community.”
The additional floor space, Thomas said, has enabled the store to relaunch its home and gift department.
The expanded space has also allowed the store to add more local vendors and two more fitting rooms.
Guthrie said the Florence store has been a great proponent for adding new vendors.
Some of the brands carried by Palmetto Moon are Vineyard Vines, Southern Tide, YETI, Patagonia, Southern Marsh, Local Boy Outfitters, Simply Southern, Mud Pie and more.
Palmetto Moon specializes in T-shirts, collegiate wear and outerwear for men and women.
Thomas said the collegiate merchandise is tailored to each store location.
He said the company has expanded its line of sweaters, which is a key piece of its merchandise. The shoe department and the children’s department have expanded as well. Palmetto Moon also has a new line of Florence T-shirts and denim jeans.
With the celebration on Saturday comes a sneak peek at the store’s line of Christmas merchandise, Thomas said. The Christmas selections also feature localized merchandise,
Lacy Singletary is the Florence store manager. She has been with the company since 2010. She has recently returned home to Florence, where she started while a student at Francis Marion.
She said the success of the Florence store has been due to teamwork.
Guthrie said the management team in Florence does a great job and the customer service is exceptional.
“It is a fun environment with great customer service,” Thomas said.
The Florence store has 45 employees and that number could increase to 50 with seasonal help.
Thomas said today’s celebration will be lots of fun and a great way to thank customers for supporting Palmetto Moon.
The first 200 guests to the grand reopening will receive a complimentary Brumate Imperial Pint with a $30 purchase. There will be two grand prizes – a YETI Bundle and an Isle Explorer Paddle Board.
Guthrie said the block party will include spin-to-win giveaways and prizes throughout the appointed hours.
“I am super excited,” Singletary said. “It has been nine years in the making. We have waited a long time for this.”
She is proud to show Florence the new and expanded Palmetto Moon.
