LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce helped Pace Automotive Service Center celebrate its move to a new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening on Saturday.
The center now is located at 471 on U.S. 52 in Lake City.
Pace Automotive Service Center is a full-service automotive service center.
For more information, contact General Manager Darren Henneghan at 843-374-7756.
