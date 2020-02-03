MUSC Health Outpatient Rehabilitation Center awarded 3-year CARF accreditation

FLORENCE – The MUSC Health Outpatient Rehabilitation Center has been awarded a three-year accreditation by CARF – the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities – for five medical rehabilitation programs:
• Inpatient rehabilitation program – hospital (adults).
• Interdisciplinary outpatient medical rehabilitation program (adults).
• Single discipline outpatient medical rehabilitation program (adults).
• Single disciplines outpatient medical rehabilitation program (children and adolescents).
Representing the highest level of accreditation achievable, MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center’s inpatient and outpatient programs have been awarded accreditation since 1994 by CARF, the nation’s leading accreditation authority in the fields of medical rehabilitation, behavioral health and employment and community support services.
The accreditation results are from findings during CARF’s recent on-site survey.
“CARF is the premiere accrediting body for rehabilitation programs, and this achievement means that MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center meets the highest standards of the best rehabilitation programs in the nation,” said Roxie Smallwood, the director of rehabilitation services.
“It is a privilege and a pleasure to be involved with programs that have such a great history in the Pee Dee region.”
