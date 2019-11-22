FLORENCE, S.C. – MUSC Health Florence and Marion medical centers have earned a combined 17 South Carolina “Certified Zero Harm Awards” from the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA). These awards are in recognition of the outstanding performance for patient safety and prevention of hospital-acquired infections.
MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center is the only hospital in the state to be recognized with 12 awards. MUSC Health-Marion Medical Center received five awards.
“We are thrilled to recognize both of these hospitals in preventing harm to the patients we serve,” MUSC Health-Florence and Marion medical center chief executive officer Vance Reynolds said. “Our care team members work hard to ensure every patient is treated safely, and these awards represent the success of their efforts.”
The Certified Zero Harm Awards is a unique statewide program thanks to SCHA’s collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control (DHEC). For each award, hospitals must experience no preventable hospital-acquired infections of a specific nature over an extended period of time, and data must be independently verified by DHEC.
This third-party verification process with the state agency provides exceptional legitimacy to these patient safety awards and is a testament to the spirit of statewide collaboration that has driven so many patient safety efforts, from the adoption of surgical safety checklists in Safe Surgery 2015 to current efforts, such as the Birth Outcomes Initiative and Surgical Quality Collaborative.
MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center sustained six zero bloodstream infection awards for 12 and 18 months in the Medical Intensive Care Unit; 18 and 36 months in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit; and 12 and 30 months in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit.
The other six awards are for no surgical site infections (SSI): 76 months for knee replacement; 54 months for hip replacement; two awards for 18 months abdominal hysterectomy; and two awards for 12 months colon.
Since the Zero Harm program started, MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center has been awarded 36 Certified Zero Harm awards.
MUSC Health Marion Medical Center was recognized with a 72 months zero bloodstream infection award; 18 months Clostridium difficile (C. diff) award; and an award for 42 months with no Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aurieus (MRSA) infections. For SSI, the hospital received 30 months abdominal hysterectomy and 24 months knee awards.
The Zero Harm program began in 2014 acknowledging hospitals that are on the forefront of preventing medical errors, which by some estimates is the third leading cause of death in the United States with an adverse economic impact of up to $1 trillion annually.
Thanks to support from The Duke Endowment and The Joint Commission Center for Transforming Health, SCHA and South Carolina hospitals have engaged in numerous statewide efforts to create a culture of high reliability and reduce harm in our facilities by implementing robust, evidence-based practices that are making a positive impact on patients and the safety and quality of care.
