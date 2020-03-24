FLORENCE, S.C. – Because of COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, beginning Thursday, March 26, and until further notice, the Morning News will not be taking customers inside our building.
Many of our employees are working from home and in the field.
The blood drive from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday will still be held at the Morning News at 310 S. Dargan St.
Please call our main number at 843-317-7314 or 843-317-6397 and we can arrange to work with you to resolve whatever issue may arise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.