FLORENCE, S.C. – Four stores reopened earlier this week in Magnolia Mall in Florence, and four more will reopen Friday.
The mall itself reopened Saturday.
The retail stores that reopened this week were Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Foot Action and Five Below.
The tenants that will open Friday are Belk, Journey’s, Claire’s and Reeds Jeweler.
To stay up to date with the mall’s protocols and the latest store openings, visit ShopMagnoliaMall.com/Recovery .
Candidates interested in a job at the mall should enter information into the job portal as the mall looks to facilitate the rehiring process for its tenants and stimulate local job growth.
