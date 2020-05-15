FLORENCE, S.C. — Dr. Marwan Elya, medical director of McLeod Intensivists, is being honored with more than 35 other health care people from around the country as grand marshals during The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Sam Turbeville, director of McLeod Pastoral Services, is offering the invocation prior to the race.
The NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington follows the launch of The Real Heroes Project, a collaboration with 14 sports leagues including NASCAR, to recognize the medical professionals who are serving on the front lines during the fight against COVID-19.
NASCAR, Fox Sports, and the race teams came up with the idea to have the name of an individual health care worker battling the COVID-19 pandemic replace the driver’s name above the door on each car. Elya is representing NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.
In addition to the health care workers being honored on the cars, they will also serve as grand marshals for The Real Heroes 400 and simultaneously appear in a live stream to give the command for the drivers to start their engines for the race.
A pulmonary and critical care specialist, Elya said he is part of a large group of physicians and nurse practitioners caring for patients at McLeod Regional Medical Center. He is closely involved with the management of critically ill patients with COVID-19 in the intensive care units along with nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists and others.
“Teamwork, compassion and quality has been essential in this journey to provide excellent care. I am grateful for this daily commitment on behalf of all of our patients at McLeod and privileged to be part of this high calling in service to others,” Elya said.
The McLeod Health Trauma Team will also be on site for The Real Heroes 400 as they staff the track’s Infield Care Center. This medical partnership between McLeod and the Darlington Raceway has been in place more than 35 years.
