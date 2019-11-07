McLeod Occupational Health hosts open house

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Occupational Health celebrated the opening of its new location in McLeod Medical Park East on Thursday night with an open house and ribbon cutting. The ribbon cutting was part of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Five with chamber ambassadors taking part.
The new location of McLeod Occupational Health is 101 South William H. Johnson St, Suite 150.
Dr. Stuart Sandler, medical director of McLeod Health Occupational Health Services, greeted guests to the Florence After Five event. He said McLeod Occupational Health provides “treatment, services and health care to area businesses and industries at several locations throughout the 18 counties McLeod Health serves.”
“The locations include McLeod Occupational Health Cheraw, McLeod Occupational Health Sumter, McLeod Occupational Health Commerce Park located off I-95 and this new location at McLeod Regional Medical Center.”
Sandler said this new location allows them to offer a full range of occupational medicine services. These include DOT-certified exams, physicals, primary care services, treatment for work-related injury and illnesses, onsite X-ray and EKG services, labs, firefighter physicals, employee health services for McLeod Health staff and more.
Occupational Health moved from across the McLeod campus where it had been for nearly 30 years. Occupational Health kept outgrowing its space.
October 14 was the first day in the new location.
Nurse Kim McCracken, business relations manager, said occupational health is all about medical health for people who work. It is on-the-job health care and covers things like immunizations, she said.
There are two full-time physicians, Dr. Sandler and Dr. Valarian Bruce. Dr. Peter Hyman is associate vice president. Shelly Morris is the director of occupational employee health.
Sandler said he has been with McLeod Health Occupational Health for about two years but has worked in the field for 25 years.
“We take care of the working family,” he said, “anything that happens at work.”
He said a lot of times people who come to them don’t have a primary doctor.
“This is really a step up for us,” Sandler said.
Hyman said the new site has allowed them to expand their services.
“We are very happy to have this new location,” he said.
Sandler said they have 26 employees in the new building and about 55-60 overall and 15 onsite locations in industries throughout the McLeod coverage area.
