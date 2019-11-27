FLORENCE, S.C. — Jeritza Graves, a staff nurse on the postpartum floor, recently was named the November DAISY Award Recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Graves, the 24th recipient of the DAISY Award, was nominated by a patient for her extraordinary care and compassion.
To recognize those nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of Nursing Excellence, patients, family members and co-workers can nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
“After a complicated and scary delivery of my son, we were moved to postpartum, where we met Jeritza,” the patient wrote on the nomination form. “She went above and beyond to make sure we were taken care of as well as our son. She was patient with us, as I was learning how to breastfeed, and she gave me advice on how to make sure I was successful.
“There were times when my husband and I were extremely tired and emotional, and Jeritza calmed us down. She comforted us and helped to calm all the fear we had of being parents for the first time. Because of her, we went home feeling a lot more comfortable.
“I cannot thank her enough for everything she did for us and for just being patient with us as we began a new journey.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses can be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.
Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors.
Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”
The honoree also is given a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
