FLORENCE, S.C. – Ashley Weiss, a staff nurse in the progressive transitional care unit, was recently named the March DAISY Award recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Weiss was nominated by a patient’s daughter for her extraordinary care and compassion.
To recognize those Nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of nursing excellence, patients, family members and co-workers can nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
On the nomination form, the patient’s daughter wrote, “My mom was admitted to the unit on July 30, 2019 and was there for nine days. During that week, Ashley came in as her nurse, and she was the most compassionate, friendly nurse mom ever had. On August 2, our doctor said there was nothing else that could be done for mom, and palliative care was called in. Seeing how upset I was, Ashley stayed a few more minutes to comfort me. She truly cares for her patients. When it was time to start the morphine drip, Ashley checked on us constantly. She stayed with us for an hour or so after her shift, listening to my sisters and me share stories about mom. She said when she got up the next morning, she immediately called to check on mom before coming to work, and she stayed with us most of the morning.
“Around 11:35 a.m., she came running into the room to check the monitor, and mom’s heart rate was dropping quickly. Within six minutes, mom passed away, with me sitting on the bed, her grandchildren beside her, and Ashley standing with us.
“Ashley is a very special person with a calling for nursing. She is dedicated, passionate and very caring. She is now considered a member of our family. Ashley is very deserving of this award.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses can be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.
Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors.
Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."
The honoree is also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
