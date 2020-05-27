FLORENCE, S.C. – Jessica Macchio, a staff nurse on the labor and delivery floor, was recently named the April DAISY Award Recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Macchio was nominated by Logan Hatfield, a co-worker, for her extraordinary care and compassion.
To recognize those nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of Nursing Excellence, patients, family members and co-workers can nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts that nurses perform every day.
On the nomination form, Hatfield wrote, “On December 14, 2019, my son was born, and Jessica was my Labor & Delivery nurse that day. She was continuously at my bedside, making sure I was comfortable and that I knew what was going on. When it was time for my epidural, Jessica stayed with me, held my hand and coached me through the process.
“Once my labor started progressing, my son’s heart rate kept dropping, and he wasn’t able to tolerate the contractions. Jessica never left my bedside. She was watching the monitor closely and communicating with the doctor. During such a scary time, I felt safe in the care of Jessica and Dr. Eric Coughlin.
“While I was aware that having a C-section was possible because of my son’s heart rate, they went the extra mile to try and prevent me from needing one. This included an amnioinfusion and using the IUPC monitor. I am a postpartum nurse and aware of what goes on in Labor & Delivery, but when you are the patient, it is easy to forget everything you know.
“Jessica explained to me all the precautions and actions they were taking, and when the doctor decided to do a C-section, she assured me it was going to be okay. She comforted me as the tears ran down my face because she knew how scared I was.
“Once we got to the OR, she continued to check on me while also completing her responsibilities as the OR nurse. She even arranged for my husband to be able to cut our son’s umbilical cord. After he was born and we went back to the recovery room, Jessica skipped her lunch break to stay with me. The next day, even though I was a Postpartum patient, she came and visited with my husband, son and me.
“My son’s delivery turned out differently than expected, but I’m so thankful Jessica was my nurse. I am positive that without her there, I would have been a nervous wreck. She deserves to be recognized for all her hard work.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. He died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses can be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.
Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors.
Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."
The honoree is also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
