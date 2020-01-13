FLORENCE, S.C. – Andrea Spears, a staff nurse on the cardiology floor, recently was named the December DAISY Award recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Spears was nominated by a patient for her extraordinary care and compassion.
To recognize those nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of Nursing Excellence, patients, family members and co-workers can nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
On the nomination form, the patient wrote, “I came into the hospital with chest pains and an abnormal EKG plus the passing of my father the same morning. Andrea opened her arms to me like I have known her for years. She held me while I cried and stood right beside me. Our paths may have crossed only for her shift, but I will be carrying a lifetime of gratitude for Nurse Andrea.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. He died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses can be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.
Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors.
Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."
The honoree is also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
