FLORENCE, S.C. – Dr. C. Dale Lusk is the new chairman of the board of First Reliance Bank and First Reliance Bancshares.
His appointment was approved unanimously by the board.
Lusk was one of the original organizers of First Reliance Bank and has served as a director of First Reliance Bank since August 1999 and as chairman of the Audit Committee. He is the third board Chairman over the bank's 21-year history.
“His tenure and longstanding service gives him an abundance of institutional and industry knowledge and makes him uniquely qualified for this role” said Rick Saunders, the First Reliance Bank chief executive officer and president.
Lusk has been employed by McLeod Physician’s Associates since February 1996. He became a partner of Adams, O’Dell, Davidson, & Lusk OB/GYN PC from July 1993 until February 1996. He was appointed to the position of chief medical officer for both McLeod Health and the McLeod Healthcare Network (CIN) in November 2018. He supervises administrative staff of Medical Services as well as hospital personnel under the direction of departmental managers with all seven of the McLeod Health hospitals. He is involved in the Quality Operations and Credentials committees for McLeod Regional Medical Center and has served as chair of the Medial Executive Committee.
“We are excited to have Dr. Dale Lusk as our board chairman, as he is an extraordinary leader in the medical community and has been a very active director throughout his 20 years on the board,” said Rick Saunders.
Lusk replaces retiring chairman J. Munford Scott Jr., who served as chairman from 2017 to 2020. Saunders said Scott has been an exceptional leader for the company.
“Munford leaves big shoes for Dale to fill, for which we are confident in his ability to achieve,” Saunders said. “Dale has been a great advisor and resource to me since the founding of our company. His leadership style is one of preparedness, intellect, humility and calming with a high degree of accountability, all crucial leadership characteristics for a board chairman.
“We look forward to working with him as Chairman and appreciate his commitment to provide guidance and leadership on the board as the bank grows and expands into new markets. We are fortunate to have a strong board of directors willing to accept the responsibilities of a growing community bank.”
First Reliance has a presence in the Florence, Midlands, Upstate, Lowcountry and Coastal markets in South Carolina and the Winston-Salem and Charlotte areas of North Carolina.
