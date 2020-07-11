Thousands of acres of a Southern delicacy — “Southern Peas” — are growing now in our area.
Many folks will tell you peas are easy to grow, but don’t believe this old tale. In fact, they are so difficult to grow that folks in Georgia have almost quite growing them, and their acreage is moving here.
If you are going to grow peas commercially, you need to call me at 843-519-2402 before you ever put a seed in the ground.
One of the worst problems with peas is the Cowpea curculio, which stings the small pods and lays eggs inside the peas. These eggs then hatch into small maggots inside the peas. I jokingly say that then “you don’t have to add fatback when cooking the peas due to the protein of the maggots.”
Cowpea curculio, Chalcodermus aeneus (Coleoptera), is a weevil that seems to have originated from the Caribbean/Central America region of the New World. It has never been reported in the Old World but has been reported as the major pest of Southern peas. It has occurred in the Southeastern United States for more than a century.
The distribution of the weevil in the Southeastern United States has been reported roughly in the triangle from southern Texas to North Carolina and south to Florida. However, with the tremendous decline in Southern pea acreage over the past 50 years, the distribution is more scattered and tends to have been reported more in traditional Southern pea production areas of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina in recent years.
Both the larval and adult feeding causes damage to the pea and can make it unmarketable. Feeding and egg laying occurs in the developing pods producing a distinct, dark spot lesion or “sting” on the outside of the pod.
Heavy feeding by adults can reduce the amount of flowering, and therefore fruit set in the crop. The grub develops inside of the pod and feeds directly on the seeds, producing frass (insect excrement) inside of pod.
More than 30% of “stung” peas result in no marketable Southern pea yield. The main control is frequent foliar sprays of pyrethroid insecticides beginning with first bloom through harvest. This way, pollinators can be negatively affected. Currently there are no labeled insecticides that provide adequate control if the curculio infestation is heavy.
Tuesday Morning with Tony
Chesterfield County Extension is sponsoring via Zoom “Tuesday Morning with Tony.” It will be a question-and-answer session about farming, lawns, gardening and landscaping from 9 to 10 a.m. starting this Tuesday and continuing every other week.
Join us at clemson.zoom.us/j/96847033827. For questions, email Amber at arstarn@Clemson.edu.
