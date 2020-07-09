FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of initial unemployment claims made in the six-county Pee Dee region continues to remain steady.
In Florence County, 16,749 people, including 549 people during the week ending on Independence Day, have filed for initial unemployment benefits since the week ending March 21 when shutdowns were implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19. The 549 initial filers last week represent the lowest number of initial filers since the week ending May 30 when 584 people made initial claims.
Neighboring Darlington County has seen 8,039 initial claims for unemployment benefits made since the week ending March 21, including 297 the week ending on July 4. Since May 2, the number of initial claims per week has been between 571 during the week of June 6 and 274 the week of May 30.
In Marion County, the easternmost of the six counties in the Pee Dee, a total of 4,234 people have filed for initial benefits, including 184 the week ending July 4. Marion County's number of initial filers has between between 373 initial claims (April 18) and last week’s 184 since April 11.
The southernmost of the six Pee Dee counties, Williamsburg, has seen a total of 3,393 people make claims for initial benefits, including 133 the week of Independence Day. Williamsburg hit its highest number of initial claims during the week ending April 18 with 411 claims. Since April 18, the numbers of initial filers for the county have been between 295, the next week, and May 30’s 104. Other than the 216 filers during the week ending June 6, the number has been between 104 and 188 since May 9.
Dillon County has seen 2,965 initial claims for unemployment benefits, including 185 the week of July 4. The number of claims in Dillon County represent the second time that the number of claims has exceeded a range of 110-143 since May 23. The other time was the 207 initial claims filed during the week of June 6.
And in Marlboro County, 3,236 people have filed initial claims since the week ending March 21, including 115. Other than the 314 initial claims on June 6, Marlboro County has been between 136 on May 16 and June 27’s 94 since mid-May.
Overall, 38,616 initial claims have been made in the six-county region since the week ending March 21. This number represents 26.16% person of the labor force in the Pee Dee.
Statewide, 651,750 initial claims have been made since the week ending March 21. This represents 26.91% of the state’s workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.