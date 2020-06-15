Gardner Family Chiropractic opens with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Gardner Family Chiropractic opened Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration of Florence’s newest business and it joining the chamber.
Dr. Chris Gardner’s practice is located at 205 N. Irby Suite B. in Florence. He said his practice is child centered, family focused and community rooted.
Gardner is a native of Bishopville. He is a 2016 graduate of Coker College with a degree in physical education/exercise science and a graduate of the Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg. He is a candidate for pediatric certification from the Academy of Pediatric Chiropractic Council. He is also a member of the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association.
In locating in Florence, Gardner said he felt the need to be close to his family and calling to come to Florence.
Gardner said he knew early in his life that he wanted to go into chiropractic medicine. He said the desire was from his own personal testimony and help he received through it.
He recently moved to Florence
Gardner said he saw a potential to serve the community through chiropractic medicine. He said his personal and professional philosophy is to help people be connected to themselves, to others and to their community.
One of his first steps to connecting with the Florence community was joining the chamber, Gardner said. Part of being connected to the community is getting involved and showing support. He said he hopes to do this through the chamber.
Gardner said he follows a saying “hope to the hopeless and health to the hurting.”
“I am excited to be here and serve the community,” Gardner said.
Gardner Family Chiropractic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
