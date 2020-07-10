First Bank Foundation makes donations to nonprofits

FLORENCE, S.C. – First Bank Foundation has awarded $34,500 to area nonprofits this month as part of its commitment to Pee Dee communities.
John Long, the executive vice president of First Bank, said that the bank is very proud to give back to the Pee Dee.
The donations are part of the bank’s Service Excellence and service to local communities.
“For over 20 years, the First Bank Foundation has given back to the communities we serve,” Long said. “The money we are able to donate to these charities to support their missions is a direct reflection of the increased value of our stock. Thank you to our loyal customers who have supported us over the years, which has allowed us to give back and support these programs that make such a huge impact locally. It is truly an honor to be able to do so.”
The nonprofits that received donations include Building Families In-Home Program, Relay for Life, All 4 Autism, Help 4 Kids Florence, Friends of the Library, Harvest Hope, McArn Community Ministry, Cheraw Rescue Squad, Chesterfield Fire Department, Girl Scout Council of the Pee Dee Area, Pee Dee Area Coalition, Pee Dee Area Council of Boy Scouts of America, St. David’s Cemetery Association, Inc., Wallace Rescue Squad, Mercy In Me Free Medical Clinic, Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee (formerly Big Brothers and Big Sisters), Town of Cheraw Jazz Fest, Pathfinders United, Pee Dee Land Trust, United Way of Chesterfield and Florence County, Cheraw High School, House of Hope, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area, Brocks Mill Fire Department, Town of Cheraw, Florence County Disabilities Foundation, Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, SNAC, Lighthouse Ministries, Mercy Medicine and Junior League of Florence.
First Bank is proud to be a local community bank that gives back to the communities they serves, Long said.
First Bank is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, and has $6.4 billion is assets with 102 branch locations between North and South Carolina. First Bank serves the South Carolina market with branches in Cheraw, Florence, Dillon and Latta.
