FLORENCE, S.C. — Stephanie H. Sturkie of Kinghorn Insurance of the Pee Dee in Florence recently was recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC), a leading national insurance professional organization.
Sturkie was awarded a certificate marking more than 15 years of designation of the CIC, which requires annual completion of advanced education and training.
Sturkies ongoing allegiance and support of the CIC Program is a testament to the value she places on “real world” education and customer satisfaction, said William T. Hold, president of the Society of CIC.
“Your clients, associates and the insurance profession as a whole will benefit from such dedication and leadership,” Hold said.
The Society of CIC is a not-for-profit organization of the national Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, which is respected throughout the insurance industry for the high standards maintained in the institutes conducted annually in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.