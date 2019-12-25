FLORENCE, S.C. — Six local charities will be the beneficiaries of Lifetime Hearing of Florence’s generosity during 2020.
Lifetime Hearing in Florence will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2020, and during a recent Christmas luncheon at Victors, owner Lesley Kirby announced to her team the plan for raising funds and donating them to charities.
Kirby said she asked her team members for a list of their favorite charities.
The recipients will be Harvest Hope Food Bank, McArn Food Bank in Cheraw, the Darlington County Humane Society, the American Heart Association, Foster Care Clothing and Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee.
Lifetime Hearing has offices in Cheraw, Hartsville, Lake City and Camden as well as Florence.
“Lifetime Hearing has been such a blessing to me and my family,” Kirby said. “It is our way of giving back to the community. I know it was my gift from God to be able to bring Lifetime Hearing to this area.”
She said she is really excited to be able to give back.
"We are going to be casting a vision," Kirby said. "We are going to be raising money for them by taking a portion of every hearing aid we sell and place it into an account for the charities, and at the end of the year (2020), we will divide it six ways and give to the charities.”
Kirby said money will also be raised through two gospel concerts during the year to be held at her home church, Palmetto Street Church of God.
“These are huge concerts, and all of the net proceeds will go into the account for the charities,” she said.
The first, a two-night concert, features David Phelps and will be held on May 8-9 at Palmetto Street Church of God.
“He is best known as a tenor voice in Southern gospel singing,” Kirby said. “I have sponsored him on two other occasions.”
For the first time, Kirby said, she will sponsor a concert by Guy Penrod, previously with the Gaither Vocal Band. This concert will be held on Sept. 25.
Kirby said tickets will be on sale in mid-January at iTickets.com, at her office in Florence at 522 W. Palmetto St. and at the Palmetto Street Church of God church office.
The main focus of the eight-member team at Lifetime Hearing in Florence is hearing aid work and cochlear implants. The team also treats patients with tinnitus, ringing in the ears.
Kirby said she was called to help the hearing impaired.
Kirby said she is the only doctor of audiology in the Pee Dee.
She moved to Florence approximately 30 years ago from Upstate New York. For roughly 10 years, Kirby worked as the director of audiology at Pee Dee Ear Nose and Throat. In June 2000, she started her own practice.
Kirby said the work they do is rewarding in that they help people to be able to communicate with their loved ones.
She said she has a great team that does quality work.
They give hearing evaluations and are the only dispenser of Beltone hearing devices in a region of approximately 12 counties.
“We also do cochlear implant evaluations and programming for adults," Kirby said. “We are a premier, full-service, adult-based, hearing care center.”
