Lake City to get new housing for seniors

LAKE CITY — A groundbreaking was held in Lake City on Friday for the new Marion Commons Senior Housing Development on the corner of Kelley Street and Lance Avenue.
The new apartments will be nice, new, safe and affordable housing for senior adults, said Mayor Lovith Anderson.
The 45-unit senior housing complex is being developed by Greenway Residential Development.
The units will have modern amenities and a sleek design for those 55 years of age and older, he said.
Anderson said that according to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, older adults and those nearing retirement age are “significantly more vulnerable when it comes to finding affordable housing.”
He said the new Marion Commons Senior Housing Development will address this need in Lake City.
“It means a lot to the older adults in the community,” he said. “It is a giant step in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.