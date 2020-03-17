k.Niccole The Salon and Spa holds ribbon cutting

FLORENCE — k.Niccole The Salon and Spa joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. Chamber ambassadors, family and friends joined the staff for a ribbon-cutting.
Located at 166 W. Evans St., the salon and spa opened on March 4 and is owned by Katrina Judge-Woods. She has been in the business since 1994.
Services offered include hair coloring, blowout, cuts and other treatments, waxing, facials, make-up, v-stream, massages and basic nail care.
Services are provided by a staff of five.
Judge-Woods said she opened her business for several reasons: She wanted to share her wisdom and what she knows about the business with other people in the industry and give them a place to work. She also wanted to provide an upscale place for clients to enjoy her services.
Judge-Woods said she is excited to join the chamber. She said she joined for the networking opportunity and the chamber’s credibility. She said it is difficult to think of any real business not wanting to be a member of the chamber.
“I hope to become a presence, a face and a voice for my industry,” she said. “My industry is not that visible in the chamber.”
The Pamplico native said she is humble and grateful that she is able to be a part of downtown Florence and the downtown culture.
“What other area would I want to be in,” she said. “Because of my product line, Aveda, this is the place to be. I would not have thought of a salon if I couldn’t be downtown.”
“I look forward to adding value and something new and fresh to the downtown,” Judge-Woods said.
The salon and spa is in a building that was constructed in about 1915 and has an area of 2,645 square feet.
k.Niccole The Salon and Spa hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.
