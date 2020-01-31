Junior Leadership Florence County accepting 2020-21 applications

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Clemson Extension Service, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and Francis Marion University are accepting applications for the 2020-21 Junior Leadership Florence County 4-H Program through March 15.
To apply, students must live in or attend school in Florence County and must be classified as a high school sophomore or junior during the 2020-21 school year.
The program enables students to develop leadership skills while increasing awareness. Beginning in August, selected participants will attend an opening retreat, followed by eight monthly sessions focused on leadership skills, successful team work, healthcare, community awareness, business and industry, agriculture, government, history, art and education.
“The hope is that in learning about what it takes to be a leader and what makes Florence County unique, these young men and women will be empowered to assume leadership positions in their own community as they become available,” said Faith Truesday, a Florence County 4-H agent. “We are starting the pipeline of smart, talented visionaries that our area needs in order for continued progress and growth.”
Up to 26 students will be selected for the prestigious program which is open to any public, private or home-schooled student who lives in or attends school in Florence County.
“The JLFC program goes a long way in keeping our talented students focused on staying in the Pee Dee with education opportunities and career options they didn’t know existed,” said Mike Miller, the president of the Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Applications and information can be found on the program website at jrleadershipflorencecounty.com or by contacting high school guidance counselors, the Florence County Extension Office or the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
“This program has allowed me to step outside of my comfort zone, meet new people and learn more about what is taking place in our county,” said Morgan McManus, a 2016 program graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.