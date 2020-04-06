TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Honda of South Carolina is extending its production suspension through May 1 at its plant in Timmonsville.
Production originally was suspended for seven days beginning on March 26. Production was supposed to resume on Monday.
“As the unprecedented economic impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 pandemic worsens, Honda continues to evaluate conditions and make temporary adjustments to its production operations in the U.S. and Canada,” a company spokesperson said Monday in a news release.
In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketplace, stay-at-home orders in many cities and states prevent consumers in a number of markets from purchasing new vehicles. As a result, Honda must continue to suspend production in order to align product supply with a lack of market demand.”
Honda of South Carolina produces powersports products including ATVs and side-by-side vehicles.
Honda also is extending the production suspension previously announced for all of its automobile, engine and transmission plants in the United States and Canada through May 1. Honda began its automobile production suspension on March 23.
Honda cited a continued steep decline in sales across the automobile and powersports industries as the reason for the extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.