TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Honda of South Carolina Mfg. Inc. announced Monday that it is temporarily suspending production at its facility in Timmonsville “due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The production of all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles will stop for seven business days, beginning Thursday.
In a company news release, HSC stated that it plans to return to production on Monday, April 6.
“As the market impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 situation evolves, Honda will continue to evaluate conditions and make additional adjustments as necessary," according to the news release.
“During this time, Honda of South Carolina Mfg. Inc. will continue full pay for its 1,000 associates. Approximately 29,400 Honda production associates in North America are affected by the temporary suspension of production of automobiles, powersports products and power equipment. In addition, Honda will utilize this time to continue deep cleaning of its production facilities and common areas to further protect associates upon their return to the plants.
“This production adjustment also will allow Honda associates to better prepare and adjust family plans in relation to regional directives to close schools to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This will enable working parents to determine how best to manage the needs of children staying home from school and other required lifestyle adjustments.”
Last Wednesday, Honda announced that it would adjust production at all of its automobile production plants in North America, including the United States, Canada and Mexico, because of the anticipated decline in market demand.
Production was suspended Monday, with current plans to return to production on March 31. Honda transmission and engine plants in North America that serve Honda auto plants also will suspend production for the same time period. Honda will reduce production by approximately 40,000 vehicles during these six days.
