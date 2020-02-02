PHOENIX, Ariz. – Henry Johnson, the retired president of W. Lee Flowers & Co., recently was one of six recipients of a 2020 Executive Leadership Award from FMI-The Food Industry Association.
The six individuals have elevated the food industry through their investments in talent, the customer and for transforming the business environment.
At FMI’s Midwinter Executive Conference in Phoenix, Johnson received the Herbert Hoover Award for humanitarian service in the food industry.
The award was established in 1961 in honor of Herbert Hoover, the 31st president of the United States, who inspired by humanitarian campaigns he led working with the food industry.
Johnson and five others were celebrated for excellence in trading partner collaboration, entrepreneurial enterprises, investments in the community and statesmanship.
“The food industry is a people business; in our operations, there are three necessary virtues that make the food industry a noble enterprise: customer service, community support and an investment in people,” FMI President and chief executive officer Leslie Sarasin said. “Each of our honored leaders possess these virtues and have established industry-influencing legacies of enriching the lives of those in the communities they serve.”
Johnson embedded his humanitarianism and passion for philanthropy in his leadership at W. Lee Flowers & Co., according to an FMI news release.
“Our stores still follow a ‘hometown proud’ motto; we’re proud of where we live, we’re proud of the communities we’re in, and we want to make them better,” Johnson said after reflecting on receiving the Herbert Hoover Award.
With Johnson at the helm, W. Lee Flowers supported the Boy Scouts of America, Boys & Girls Club, Harvest Hope Food Bank and numerous other organizations. Johnson served as president of W. Lee Flowers and Co. for more than four decades.
His leadership extends to serving in advisory roles for IGA, INC., Food Distributors International and FMI. Johnson’s leadership and service has been honored by several civic organizations. He received the Boy Scouts of America’s Good Shepard Award and the Krause Award for Distinguished Service for Leadership and Ethics.
Johnson and Hayward King, chief executives of Lake City-based W. Lee Flowers Co., were 2012 recipients of Marion Medallions in the inaugural year of the award. The Marion Medallion is given on behalf of Francis Marion University and the Morning News each year to individuals or organizations who are dedicated to serving the community. Johnson, King and IGA were recognized for being are among the Pee Dee’s leading philanthropists.
Last fall, Alex Lee Inc., the parent company of the Lowes Foods grocery chain, acquired W. Lee Flowers & Co. whose headquarters are in Scranton. The purchase brought two Carolinas-based, family-owned grocery and distribution companies together.
W. Lee Flowers owned and operated IGA and KJ’s Market grocery stores throughout South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. That included three KJ’s in Florence: one on Pamplico Highway, one on Ebenezer Road and one in Quinby.
The wholesale and retail grocery and food distributor, founded nearly a century ago in Lake City, is based in Scranton. It distributes to more than 75 grocery stores in the Carolinas and Georgia, including 50 stores that it owns and operates.
The other five recipients of a 2020 Executive Leadership Award were Kevin Davis, Al Carey, Mark Skogen, Craig Boyan and Natalie Menza-Crow.
Davis, the president and co-chief executive officer of Bristol Farms, received the Sidney R. Rabb Award.
Carey, the North America chief executive officer (retired), PepsiCo, Inc., received the William H. Albers Award
Skogen, the president and chief executive officer of Festival Foods, received the Robert B. Wegman Award.
Boyan, the president of H-E-B, received the Glen P. Woodard Jr. Award.
Menza-Crowe, RD, MS, the director of health and wellness for the Wakefern Food Corp., received the Esther Peterson Award.
As the food industry association, FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain – from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services – to amplify the collective work of the industry.
