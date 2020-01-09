COLUMBIA, S.C. – Pee Dee Extractors LLC, a hemp processing company, announced plans Thursday to establish operations in Marion County.
The company’s investment of more than $2.9 million is projected to create 25 new jobs.
Using a carbon dioxide extraction method, Pee Dee Extractors LLC processes hemp for CBD and its byproducts. Located at 1506 U.S. 378 in Gresham, Pee Dee Extractors LLC’s new facility will serve as a location where the company can grow hemp for seed production and also research development.
The new facility is expected to be online by the end of January 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Pee Dee Extractors LLC team should visit lifeleafmedical.com.
“Pee Dee Extractors LLC is excited to open our new facility in Marion County,” said Scott J. Willis, the company’s owner. “Everyone from Marion County has been very helpful and inviting to us, and we are very thankful.
“The people of Marion County are friendly and hard working, and we look forward to the years to come.”
South Carolina’s fast-growing hemp industry will benefit from the research and development that Pee Dee Extractors can bring to the table, not to mention the processing capacity, said Hugh Weathers, the S.C. commissioner of agriculture.
“We hope this encourages still more farmers to explore this exciting new crop,” Weathers said.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster expressed excitement.
“Today’s announcement from Pee Dee Extractors LLC makes it clear that agribusiness is as important to South Carolina’s present and future as it has been to our past, and that the growing hemp industry in our state is spurring job creation at every step of the process from seed to shelf,” McMaster said.
S.C. Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt noted South Carolina’s rich history in agribusiness, “and today’s announcement by Pee Dee Extractors LLC shows that this industry continues to flourish in the Palmetto State,” he said. “We congratulate this company on their new operations and look forward to watching them succeed for years to come.”
Marion County Council Chairman Buddy Collins said the council is thrilled to welcome Pee Dee Extractors as a new business in the county.
“It is always great to see new businesses opening here, because it shows that we have the right environment for success,” Collins said. “Pee Dee Extractors will be well supported by the local government and by the community at large. They will soon see why Marion County is ‘just right!’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.