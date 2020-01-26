On this day four years ago, I wrote about how to make three types of cheese at home: goat cheese, ricotta, and mozzarella. (Do an internet search for “scnow cheesemaking” if you want to read that article.) Those cheeses are fairly straightforward to make, but require bacterial cultures, enzymes, and other specialized cheesemaking ingredients.
Today, I’m going to teach you how to make a cheese with only two ingredients, which are likely in your fridge at this very moment.
The cheese I’m talking about is paneer. It’s a form of cottage cheese. Whereas cottage cheese is made by adding an acid, salt, and cream to milk, paneer is simply made from an acid and milk. Cottage cheese is broken up into small, loose lumps, but paneer is pressed to make a firm, tofu-like slab that can be sliced into cubes. Paneer can be eaten fresh, or cooked on the stovetop or grill, or used in recipes. It won’t melt. If you’ve eaten Indian food, you likely know about paneer.
Making paneer can be as simple as follows: Pour a gallon of whole milk into a large pot and slowly bring it to a low boil, while stirring. Next, remove the pan from the heat. Add about a half a cup of lemon juice to the milk, and continue slowly stirring for a few minutes. The milk will begin to coagulate into curds. If it doesn’t curdle, add more lemon juice until it does. Then, let it sit for a few minutes.
Next, strain the curds by pouring the whole mixture into a colander lined with cheesecloth or a clean handkerchief. Let it drain for a few minutes, then lift the bundle up and squeeze out the excess liquid (which is called whey). For a few hours, hang the curd to drain, or press it under a plate or cutting board weighed down with something heavy. A gallon jug of water works well as a weight.
That’s it! You’re a cheesemaker.
More serious cheesemakers might appreciate these more detailed instructions, for a more consistent final product: Stirring constantly, bring a gallon of milk to 200 degrees F, and keep it at that temperature for 20 minutes. Remove it from the heat and add 1 tsp of citric acid powder dissolved in 16 ounces of water. Stir gently for 5 minutes. Strain through butter muslin (which is a finely woven cheesemaking fabric) and then squeeze the curds as described. Finally, place the curds in a cheese press with 8 to 10 pounds of weight, and let it sit overnight. The result will be a very firm-textured paneer.
By itself, paneer is very mild-flavored. You can add a sprinkle of salt to the curds before pressing it, or add sugar to the unpressed curds for a mascarpone-like soft cheese. On the homestead, I use it for cooking, and it takes on the flavors of whatever recipe I’m using. For example, you can cube and marinate the paneer for cooking by itself, or skewer the cubes with chunky vegetables and grill them as kebabs. You can even bread and fry the cubes.
My favorite recipe is paneer masala. It’s creamy and buttery, with deep, spicy, exotic flavors. It can be served over rice or with a flatbread, such as naan.
To make paneer masala, heat a couple of tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large saucepan. Add a cup or more of paneer cubes and sprinkle them with a pinch each (roughly ½ teaspoon) of salt and chili powder. Fry them for a few minutes and then remove them from the pan.
Add a couple of tablespoons of butter to the pan and add a pinch each of powdered or ground cumin, coriander, black pepper, ginger, and garam masala (the latter is available online or at some local supermarkets). Add a teaspoon or more of diced garlic, and stir it on medium high heat.
Next, add a small diced onion and a small can of tomatoes to the mix and continue to cook it for a few minutes, until soft. Pour in a half cup or more of milk or cream, and simmer it. Puree the “gravy” with a blender, immersion blender, or food processor.
Return the gravy to the pan and fold in the fried paneer cubes. If you like peanuts or cashews in your masala, add a small handful to the mix. Bring it to a hot serving temperature and enjoy!
Of course, I encourage you to experiment with other paneer recipes, or to modify the paneer masala recipe to your taste preferences. I like mine extremely spicy, and I often add greens such as kale, chard, or spinach.
However you prepare it, homemade paneer is not only delicious, versatile, and nutritious, but it’s fun to make. Kids will love this as an edible science experiment (properly supervised, of course). With just a few ingredients and a little time playing in the kitchen, you can make paneer that’s second to naan.
