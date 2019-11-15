Soon, more than 40 million turkeys will be gobbled up at Thanksgiving dinners all across America. In most homes, the turkey carcasses will be stripped of their meat after dinner, and the following day, the white and dark meat will make for some wonderful sandwiches. But before you throw out the leftover turkey bones, consider rendering them into the best-tasting stock that you’ve ever had.
On my homestead, very little goes to waste. It’s simply inconceivable to me that most people throw out leftover turkey, chicken, pork, and beef bones, and then buy commercially made stock and broth. I use stock every week for cooking, and it’s far superior to store-bought.
Proper stock is rich, deeply flavorful, and has a soft mouth feel that lingers on the tongue. There’s a proverb that says, “Good broth will resurrect the dead.” I don’t know about that, but I do know that homemade broth is pure, savory goodness.
Although the terms “broth” and “stock” are generally used interchangeably, there are some differences between the two preparations.
Stock is made from bones and gristly bits, which are simmered slowly for many hours. This extracts the collagens from the bones and cartilage, and it makes the liquid slightly gelatinous. In contrast, broth is made from meat, simmered for less time, and thinner. Compared to stock, broth has less complex flavors. To boost its flavor, many people add mirepoix to the broth, which is a mixture of chopped celery, carrots, and onions.
When I make stock, I usually keep it simple. Later, when I use it for cooking, I add vegetables and other ingredients. That way, the stock is has a broader application and is ready for use in a wide variety of recipes.
Let’s go over how to make a basic turkey stock. Simply put the leftover bones, meat scraps, and skin in the largest pot you have, and cover it with water. For a typical turkey, I would use at least a gallon (4 quarts) of water. If you haven’t used the gizzard, neck, and organs that came with the turkey, toss them in as well.
Bring the pot to a boil then turn the heat down and simmer it, covered, for at least four hours. For even more flavor, simmer it overnight, or around eight hours. Some folks skim off the foamy layer that bubbles up to the surface, but I just leave the pot untouched as it simmers.
The stock that I make is low-sodium compared to store-bought. That’s good for your health, but if you want a saltier stock, add salt (to your taste preference) after the stock has been simmered but is still warm.
When the stock has cooled, strain it through a colander. The stock is ready for cooking or storing in the refrigerator or freezer. For years, I froze stock in well-washed, empty bleach bottles, but now I can it in quart jars. The reason for this is limited freezer space, and the canned stock is ready to use anytime, without thawing.
If you can your stock, use a pressure canner, not a boiling water bath. Follow the instructions that came with your canner, or look up instructions from a reputable website such as the National Center for Food Preservation.
If you want to add more complex flavors to the stock, add the mirepoix before simmering. Black peppercorns, garlic, and a couple of bay leaves are also commonly used for flavoring. Mushrooms will contribute an earthy undertone. And other additives, such as Indian spices, fresh ginger, hot peppers, or country ham pieces, will really transform the stock.
The techniques described above can also be used to make chicken, beef, and pork stock. I’ve even made stock from deer, goat, rabbits, squirrels, wild pigs, and shrimp heads. Homemade stock is indispensable in my kitchen, and I always have some in my pantry. It’s truly a souper ingredient!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.