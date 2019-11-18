CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Eleven students from Francis Marion University’s School of Business participated last week in the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants) International Student Leadership Conference.
The three-day conference, held Thursday through Saturday, drew more than 600 attendees from around the globe.
Students heard speakers ranging from the former chief financial officer of HealthSouth describing their $2.7B fraud to a senior Grant Thornton executive sharing insights about being “All In” after losing his firefighter brother during 9/11, and being more appreciative of life while being one of the survivors from the “Miracle on the Hudson.”
FMU students from a variety of class levels and majors gained valuable experiences learning, growing and networking while being exposed to a variety of ideas and potential employers.
FMU student attendees were Nyquera Chisholm, Mary Miles, Delaney Rhodes, Brittany Shumake, Taylor Hayes, James Meggs, Jessica Cassidy, Reagan Gray, Aaron Matthews, Collin Gardner and Tony Mozeak, accompanied by faculty member Scott Dell.
FMU School of Business faculty member Pam Turner helped Dell obtain a PEAK grant that assisted in making this trip possible.
Students and faculty returning from the conference are further excited about the possibility of forming a student IMA chapter on campus at FMU. With the successful kickoff of the newly formed accounting club earlier this month – more than 60 students attended the first gathering – all are hopeful that adding an organization such as IMA to the Francis Marion community will help students learn and grow. IMA has more than 100 chapters around the world,
