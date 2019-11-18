FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University has a new student organization: the FMU Accounting Club, “Where Everyone Counts.”
More than 55 students attended the kickoff meeting on Nov. 7. It featured a keynote speech from Chris Jenkins, the chief executive officer of the SC Association of CPAs (SCACPA).
Executive board members each spoke about the goals and directions for the newest FMU organization. Student presenters included Collin Gardner, the president; Taylor Hayes, the vice president of membership’ Larryon George, the vice president of finance; Grace Tea, the vice president of operations; and Tony Mozeak, the secretary. Also presenting were Danielle Cannon, an FMU alumnus and a human resources generalist at Webster Rodgers, and Dr. Scott Dell, CPA/advisor.
More than participants officially joined both the SCACPA (which included a free AICPA membership) and FMU Accounting Club on the spot.
More than $900 of in-kind donations were received from sponsors, including SCACPA, Surgent CPA/CMA Review, Dunrite Automotive, Tidal Wave and Sam’s Club.
The club anticipates monthly gatherings starting in January with everyone in the FMU and Florence communities are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.