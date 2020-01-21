FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University Kelley Center for Economic Development and the SiMT Gould Business Incubator at Florence-Darlington Technical College are partnering to host Entrepreneurship Day 2020.
Entrepreneurship Day 2020 will be held on Jan. 29 at the Southeastern Institute for Manufacturing and Technology Center, located at Florence-Darlington Technical College’s main campus, and it aims to provide small business with vital insight into accelerating growth.
The event will begin with check-in at the SiMT at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 29. The presentations will commence at 9 a.m. To preregister, visit entrepreneurshipday2020.eventbrite.com.
Area experts and experienced entrepreneurs will provide attendees with insights and practical tools that can be implemented to hasten their entrepreneurial development. Presentations included will be The Art of the Pitch, Product to Market Strategy, Intellectual Property Protection, Digital Marketing Strategies, The Pee Dee Idea Challenge, Winning Contracts and Grants, Alternative Funding Sources, Social Media Research, Manufacturing Technologies, Virtual Reality Production and more.
Demonstrations of the Virtual Reality Production Studio and the Advanced Manufacturing Center at the SiMT will be available following the presentations. Agency informational tables will be available for additional resources for business owners. Lunch and refreshments will be provided throughout the day.
For more information, contact Ashley Deaza, director of the SiMT Gould Incubator, at Ashley.deaza@simt.com or 843.413.2755, or Brianna Dennis, director of the Kelley Center for Economic Development, at bdennis@fmarion.edu or 843.661.1205.
