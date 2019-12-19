FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence and Marion County law enforcement agencies will be stepping up their road patrols throughout the holiday season with an eye on removing impaired drivers from the highways.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will join with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and other law enforcement agencies across the state for “Sober or Slammer,” a statewide initiative to prevent alcohol related fatalities in South Carolina during the holidays.
“The member agencies of the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will be out in force during the holiday season to enforce the traffic laws in an effort to reduce alcohol-related accidents and fatalities,” Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes said.
“These tragic accidents are always easily preventable. It’s simple. If you drink, don’t drive. Designate a driver, call a friend or even a cab, but don’t get behind the wheel and risk arrest, or even worse, injuring or killing someone else,” Barnes said.
South Carolina has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the purchase, possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages by anyone under the age of 21. Under this law, it is illegal for anyone under age to have any measurable amount of alcohol in his or her system while operating a motor vehicle.
Motorists can report suspected driving under the influence by calling *HP or 911.
“Public involvement is critical in enforcing the DUI laws. Help us make this the year that no one in Florence County faces the tragedy of an alcohol-related motor vehicle fatality this holiday season. Together, we can make this happen,” Barnes said.
