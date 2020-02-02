FLORENCE, S.C. — Two generations of the Hahn family have felt the pull of the Pee Dee and made Florence their home.
L. Baxter Hahn, the managing director-investments for Wells Fargo Advisors, came to Florence 30 years ago in January.
He was born in Asheville, North Carolina, raised in Greenville and educated in Charleston. After graduation, he relocated to Charlotte and then back to Charleston before being offered the chance to move to Florence.
Hahn made the last two stops before Florence as part of Interstate Securities.
The company has undergone a series of name changes to become Wells Fargo Advisors. First, in the 1980s, the company merged with Johnson Lane to become Interstate Johnson Lane. Interstate Johnson Lane was acquired by Wachovia in 1999 and became IJL Wachovia. Wachovia merged IJL Wachovia with other acquired companies to form Wachovia Securities in 2001. Wachovia, including its securities division, was acquired by Wells Fargo in 2008. The securities division was renamed Wells Fargo Advisors in 2009.
Hahn said he and his wife, Tracy, had just gotten married approximately two weeks before they moved to Florence. He joked that he didn't know if she would stay in Florence or move back to Charleston.
"We weren't Florentines," Hahn said. "We came from afar, as they say, but we quickly became Florentines."
The young couple were struck by how openly they were welcomed into the community.
The friendliness of the community — and the low cost of living — led the couple to make the decision to call Florence home permanently.
Their son, L. Baxter Hahn IV, was born in Florence.
The younger Hahn attended private schools, finishing high school at Trinity Collegiate School.
Trinity has since merged with the Byrnes Schools to become Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School. After high school, Hahn left the Pee Dee for Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to attend Wake Forest University.
He studied economics and international affairs at Wake Forest.
After spending a year at Morgan Stanley, Hahn left for a job with the ports, managing imports and damaged containers in Charleston; Savannah, Georgia; and Jacksonville, Florida.
The international nature of the import business — Hahn said he was in an office with people speaking Spanish, French, Portuguese and Russian — inspired him to attend the international MBA program at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.
Moore is a native of Lake City.
As part of the international program, Hahn spent time in Paris learning about the transportation of goods along the River Seine. Hahn explained that the river serves as the primary transportation mechanism for goods in the inner city, as many of the streets are too narrow for trucks.
Hahn also worked with UPS in its emerging markets division.
After graduating, Hahn felt the pull that had kept his father in Florence. He made the decision to return home instead of pursuing opportunities in a bigger city.
He joked that life in Florence was a little different than eating baguettes at Notre Dame.
His father chimed in that in Charleston or Charlotte, it's nothing to sit through multiple cycles of a stoplight because of traffic. However, three cars in a line in Five Points is a crisis in Florence.
Keeping young talent in Florence is not lost on the elder Hahn. He said that in addition to bringing in new talent, the city must retain its youth in order to continue to grow like Greenville and Charleston.
