FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Center Farmers Market managers wanted a quiet day Saturday for their first day at their new location to give them a chance to iron out any problems that might arise.
The weather was their friend and kept traffic to slow but steady at the new Sanborn Street location.
"This is the figure-out-logistics opening. Work out the kinks," said Jennie Peze with the city of Florence who works with the market. "There is still a few more things to do on the building to get it finished and that's going to take a few weeks. We wanted to move for the new year and here we are; we have our certificate of occupancy for the building."
Perhaps a most welcome change for market customers and vendors are two permanent — and well-appointed — restrooms in the main building. Previously only a porta-john behind wooden lattice served the market
The commercial kitchen was well on its way to completion but the vendors spaces still needed to be finished and fitted up, Peze said.
The area now occupied by the market and, across the railroad tracks, the Barnes Street Activity Center, is referred to internally as the wellness campus, Peze said.
Eat right at the farmers market, move more at the activity center, Peze added.
The move will include an organizational change with Meredith Dowdell coming on board to handle more of the market operations, Peze said.
Peze's focus will change to focus on the Eat Right, Move More initiative, building the vendor base and local food initiatives.
The new farmers market will play a key role in the current state library — and Florence County Library System's — culinary literacy program as well as support Florence One Schools' nutrition program.
Peze also wants the market to add a second day of the week to be open.
Peze said all that, along with using the commercial kitchen as a teaching kitchen, will happen as the market moves forward into the new year.
In the meantime, market officials and vendors plied their wares under small shelters.
Chef Adam Silverman, whose on-site portable kitchen is all electric, wasn't cooking breakfast burritos Saturday as a safety precaution. Next Saturday, Silverman said, he hoped to be cooking again and to find a more permanent solution for rainy days.
Saturday's market took place on the raised platform which was covered with large puddles that marked places that might be good candidates for drainage improvements, Silverman said.
But none of that seemed to matter to most of Saturday's customers, who moved steadily from shelter to shelter to purchase vegetables, breads and crafts.
When the site is completed the market will move off the elevated platform to a ground-level location with a shelter that will serve as the home for Maypop Farms — the market's anchor tenant.
Harold Ellerbee with Ellerbee Farms of Savannah Grove said he'll be joining Maypop Farms under the shelter.
Other vendors will occupy portable shelters gathered around the main shelter along with a seating area, said Peze. The area, during weekdays, will serve as a location for food trucks to gather, she said.
The shelter will also serve as a possible location for live events, said Clint Moore with the city. There are an abundance of electrical connections under the shelter, he said.
The new site is at 200 Sanborn Street — north of the street's intersection with the railroad tracks.
