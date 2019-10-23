Florence Chamber to host Economic Equity and Inclusion Roundtable

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Economic Equity and Inclusion Roundtable will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Floyd Conference Center of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center at 1592 Freedom Blvd.
Keynote speaker Rhonda Midgette, vice president of human resources at TD Bank and owner of Insightful HR, will present “Diversity and Inclusion in the Right Doses — Choosing the Appropriate Measures and Strategies for Your Company.”
This event includes a panel discussion featuring Tyron Jones, interim vice president, Florence-Darlington Technical College; Scotty Davis, general services director, city of Florence; Dwayne Brockington, First Reliance Bank; and Candace Shiver, entrepreneur and public policy expert, managing partner of the Shiver Group.
Attendees will learn about progress, share opportunities for making a difference in your organization and network with others who share a common interest in promoting inclusive practices across all sectors of business and community.
The event fee is $10. Registration is available at flochamber.com.
