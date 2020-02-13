Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM AFFECTING FLORENCE COUNTY SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC NORTHEAST CAPE FEAR NEAR BURGAW AFFECTING PENDER COUNTY NC LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING DILLON...HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC BLACK AT KINGSTREE AFFECTING WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 28.17 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MAJOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO A STAGE OF 26.6 FEET BY SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 28.0 FEET...THERE WILL BE EXTENSIVE FLOODING OF TIMBER LAND AND FARM LAND ALONG THE RIVER. ACCESS ROADS MAY BE DAMAGED BY THE FLOOD WATERS AND OPERATIONS AT INDUSTRIAL PLANTS ALONG THE RIVER WILL BE AFFECTED. &&