FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce held a Business After Hours at SpringHill Suites by Marriott on Hospitality Boulevard on Thursday evening. The event was hosted by Raines Hospitality.
Chamber members had the opportunity to network and socialize during the appointed hours. About 130 guests attended the event.
Entertainment was provided by the duo Prettier Than Matt.
It was Jackie Olsen and Shana Sullivan’s first time attending. They work with the Pee Dee Coalition and said they came for the networking opportunity.
The hotel opened in Florence in 2003. Its 95 rooms have recently undergone renovations. The rooms are about 25 percent larger than standard rooms.
Don and Robin Ashwood were visiting with House of Hope and attended the event with their friend Julie Maxham, director of donor development. Don won the prize for the evening.
