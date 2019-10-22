FLORENCE, S.C. – First Bank associates Ashley Christenbury and Matthew Kimrey presented a Business Banking and Lending Workshop for a lunch and learn Tuesday at the Gould Business Incubator at Florence-Darlington Tech on Tuesday.
Students, small business owners and perspective business owners attended the event.
Christenbury is the branch manager for both of the Florence First Bank locations and has been with the bank for 1½ years. Beforeo joining First Bank, Christenbury was director of advertising sales with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Kimrey, the business development officer at First Bank, has been with the bank since February. Before joining First Bank, he was the chief financial officer at a local nurse staffing company.
First Bank has been in business since 1935 with headquarters in Southern Pines, North Carolina. It has six locations in South Carolina, including two in Florence.
Topics for lunch learn included cash flow management, access to capital, SBA lending, budgeting and financial statements.
Ashley Deaza, the director of the Gould Business Incubator, said getting started in a business is not easy and doesn’t always goes as planned. She introduced the speakers.
Christenbury said First Bank has local decision-making authority. She said that is something that sets them apart from many banks.
“Lending decisions are made right here in Florence,” Christenbury said. “We do it all in the bank.”
Christenbury talked about business and personal bank accounts, options and types. She talked about customer service and the benefits of doing businesses with a smaller bank.
Kimrey discussed the topic of “cash flow.”
He said cash flow management is the No. 1 item for small businesses. He said 82 percent of small businesses fail because of cash flow issues.
He said set specific goals, hire a good accountant, create an annual budget and track your progress forecast cash needs.
“Benchmark yourself,” he said.
Kimrey said the adage that it “takes money to make money” is true. He said many people have good ideas, but without money, the ideas will not turn into a business that will get off the ground.
He said it takes capital and sometimes a lot of it to start and grow a business. He said the places to get capital include yourself and family, private funding and banks (traditional or SBA loan).
He told the audience what they will need to secure a commercial bank load. He said they will need personal and business tax returns, profit and loss and balance sheets for the business, collateral information (real estate, equipment, inventory, etc.), equity (cash down payment, etc.) and good personal credit.
He said the terms of the loan can vary depending on type and risk.
“Banks don’t take unmitigated risks,” he said.
He discussed the pros and cons of a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan. He said the loans are guaranteed by the SBA so more businesses can qualify.
The pros: longer repayment terms, lower down payment, generally easier to qualify and no balloon payments.
The cons: longer approval process, lengthy paperwork, higher interest rate and more fees.
He said it is very important as a business owner to keep accurate and up-to-date books.
“It is all about knowing your numbers,” he said.
