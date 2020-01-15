FLORENCE, S.C. — Advancements in technology and equipment are quickly changing the face of the American agricultural industry, and farmers across the state and beyond have an opportunity this week to get a firsthand look and lesson in the future of farming at the SC AgriBiz & Farm Expo.
Chris Stevens of Horry County is a farmer and a crop insurance agent. He said he’s been around the industry most of his life, but it’s a whole new world when it comes to today’s equipment and techniques.
“Technology advancements are really taking a hold of the agriculture industry,” Stevens said. “That’s why trade shows like these are so great, because you get a chance to learn about all the new stuff and what other people are doing.
“It’s always changing, and these shows give you a chance to keep up with it and find out more about the new technology and equipment. You get up in some of these tractors and pieces of equipment, and it’s about like climbing into an airplane cockpit. It’s crazy how far technology has come, and there’s new advancements every day.”
One of those advancements that seems to be grabbing the attention of farmers in the Pee Dee is the use of drones for crop management.
The unmanned aerial vehicles are being integrated with cameras and software and used throughout the industry to help increase crop production and monitor crop growth. Sensors and digital imaging are used to give farmers a better picture of what’s going on in their fields.
“It used to be the farmers had to get out and drive their fields to see how the crops were doing,” Jeff McLaughlin of A3 Drone Group said. “Now, they don’t even have to leave their porches. With these drones, we’re able to see things we couldn’t see before, and we’re able to provide farmers with a full report within 48 hours. Before, it usually took days or even weeks to get this kind of information. It’s really amazing.”
Not only amazing, according to McLaughlin, but also cost-effective. When drones first appeared on the market, the services they offer were fairly expensive, a little too costly for most farmers who most years already face an uphill battle financially. But that’s changed, McLaughlin said.
These days, his company offers a standard mapping report including elevation and overall plant health for $2.50 per acre. Specialized reports including plant stress analysis for water, weeds and pests, flowering analysis, nitrogen status, drought analysis and canopy analysis are available in the same price range.
“A farmer shows me the field he or she wants mapped, I fly the fields and within two days, I have a color-coded guide in their hands, showing them their overall plant health,” McLaughlin said. “It’s not so expensive like it was when drones first came out.”
McLaughlin grew up on a farm and said he first got interested in drones after a friend got a drone as a toy for Christmas. He said he started doing some research and as drone technology advanced, he began looking into software that could be used in farming. He said he’s always looking for new information and methods.
“I’m looking at software now that can be used in the timber industry, for cruising timber and tree counts,” he said. “I try to spend at least 30 minutes to an hour a day on the Internet, learning about the new capabilities and researching new ways drones can be used in the industry.”
McLaughlin’s not the only one who tries to stay up to date on new farming technology. Even truck dealers, like Mike and Charisse Reichenbach of Florence, said they participate in trade shows to keep abreast of evolving agriculture trends and technology. They have to in order to provide quality service to their customers, many of whom are farmers.
“These pickup trucks are the backbone of their business,” Charisse Reichenbach said. “That’s what they’re using to pull their equipment, so they’re asking about engine and towing capability. These aren’t your old pickup trucks. These are their work tools and we have to know what best fits their industry and how to keep it serviced and running because these trucks are their tools, and if their trucks are down, they can’t do business.”
Mike Reichenbach, who participated in the expo with the Department of Natural Resources where he serves as a deputy officer, agreed and said expos like these provide a wealth of knowledge for farmers in the Pee Dee and beyond.
“I think this expo is great, not just for Florence farmers but for people in agriculture across the state,” he said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to expose people to what’s out there when it comes to agriculture and ways they can enhance and improve their business. Agriculture is a driving force to our economic development efforts in the Pee Dee and in South Carolina, and it’s one we should cherish.”
The SC Agribiz & Farm Expo continues today at the Florence Center. Admission and parking are free.
