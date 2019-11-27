HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Jocelyn E. Boyer is the newest provider at the Hartsville medical office of CareSouth Carolina.
Boyer, a clinical counselor, was born in Detroit. The first few years of her life were spent in Tokyo, Japan, and she later moved to San Juan, Puerto Rico, with her father’s company.
There she lived for the next 15 years before moving to High Point, North Carolina, to attend college. After college, she lived in many states before deciding to make South Carolina her “forever home.”
She received her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology at High Point University and earned a master’s degree in clinical social work at the University of New England (Portland, ME). She is pursuing her doctorate in psychology.
Although Boyer and her husband have traveled around the country, something kept calling them back to the Carolinas.
“I fell in love with the Carolinas, and it ultimately drew us back here,” Boyer said.
Boyer offers individual, family and child and adolescent counseling (ages 5 and older), as well as marriage and couples counseling. She also provides opioid education and complex/dual diagnosis mental health therapy.
“As a little girl, I always counseled my friends,” Boyer said. “I was known for asking, ‘How does that make you feel?’ I’ve always cherished the ability to help people and I believe that with counseling, the smallest amount of empathy can heal the largest wound.”
Before coming to CareSouth Carolina, Boyer worked as a licensed social worker for Genesis Healthcare Inc., as well as a mental health therapist and clinician for SMA Healthcare in St. Augustine, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.