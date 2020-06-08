Everest Payment Solutions joins Florence chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Everest Payment Solutions celebrated rejoining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the chamber office. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration.
Everest Payment Solutions is a credit card processing company. Nicole Griggs is a regional manager and Tim Griggs is a support specialist. They provide processing solutions for all types of businesses providing mobile, e-commerce and brick-and-mortar solutions.
“I’ve been in this industry for 16 years and take pride in serving the needs of our customers year after year, and we have some great partnerships, including First Reliance Bank for 15 of those years," Nicole Griggs said.
She said now that their children are a little older, they have more time to be involved in chamber work.
“You only get out of it as much as you put in,” Griggs said. “We now have time to devote to it.”
She said they plan to become involved in the chamber and its projects.
Griggs said they like to give back to the community.
A nonprofit that is special to her is the Foster Care Clothing Closet.
She is also a member of the Lions Club and Business Network International.
"I grew up in Florence, and my husband and I want to see our community continue to grow!" Nicole Griggs said.
For additional information about Everest Payment Solutions, call 843-618-5483 or email ngriggs@everestpayments.com
