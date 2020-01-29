FLORENCE, S.C. — Two schools collaborated Wednesday to provide a wealth of advice for people looking to start a business.
The fourth annual Entrepreneurship Day was held at SiMT on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
For the first time, the event was collaboration between Florence-Darlington Technical College’s Gould Business Incubator and Francis Marion University’s Kelley Center for Economic Development. The all-day event drew 167 people. It was a day to educate entrepreneurs about valuable resources that are available to help initiate, market and finance their businesses.
Attendees learned about building and growing a business. How to Initiate – refine their idea , create a business plan and form a legal structure, Finance – learn about loan programs available, private and public funding resources and Market – creative content development, social media strategies and establishing networks.
Brianna Dennis, executive director of the Kelley Center for Economic Development, said pooling their resources allowed both schools to have a more dynamic event.
Ashley Deaza, director of the Gould Incubator, SiMT, said it was a most successful event. She was pleased with the turnout.
A group of presenters discussed all aspects of creating a business from formulating an idea to implementing a plan.
First to speak was Dr. Laura Boccanfuso, founder and CEO of Van Robotics. She told the story of her startup: ABii, The Smart Robot Tutor. She created ABii, as a supplement to classroom or home learning. It is the first artificial intelligence tutor and is based on her 10 years of research at the University of South Carolina and Yale University.
She said two of the greatest barriers to performance are inattention and stress. She said attention and performance go hand in hand. She said ABii engages students and empowers teachers. She said everyone struggles with a learning challenge at some point in their lives.
The robots are used in eight counties in South Carolina in kindergarten through fifth grade.
In the works is a robot to be used to help older adults.
Boccanfuso said one of the greatest struggles of starting a business is finding people who support you and believe in what you do.
“You need to know when to act on the advice you are given,” she said.
Budding entrepreneurs learned about the “Art of the Pitch” from VentureSouth’s managing director, Charlie Banks. He has founded, run and invested in multiple manufacturing, financial services and other companies in South Carolina. He also is executive director of Venture Carolina, a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive investor and entrepreneur education.
Banks said the most important thing in starting a business is to build credibility.
He talked about investment parameters — geography, stage, team, markets and structure.
He went over the presentation process for making a pitch to investors.
He said do your homework, be prepared for the entire process, before and after the pitch; know your business and numbers; tailor your message, documents and pitch for the audience.
“At every step, focus on building credibility with investors so they come to believe a risky bet on you and your company just might pay off,” Banks said.
Kevin Weir, director of business development at General Graphene Corporation, discussed developing a new product and taking it to market. He discussed test markets and new product development process.
He ended by reading from a children’s book about having an idea.
“Everything around you was once an idea,” he read. And ended by asking the audience “Now what will you do with your idea?”
Attorney Doug Kim discussed intellectual property, forming corporations, limited liability companies, patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. He also discussed tax issues.
Breakout session topics included “Regional Resources and Services for Entrepreneurs” with Christine Dixon-Thiesing, South Carolina Research Authority; “Alternative Funding Sources” with Savannah Wilburn, lender relations specialist, Small Business Administration, and Paul Schmitt, credit manager, Community Works Lending; and “Pee Dee Idea Challenge for Students” conducted by Dr. Andrew Burkemper of Coker University and Dr. Hari Rajagopalan, Francis Marion University and Steven Weingartner of FDTC.
Students learned about the Pee Dee Idea Challenge, which is in its fourth year, where they can earn money for their ideas.
Keynote speaker was Jennifer Goodwin, owner of The Goodwin Agency. She discussed “How to Market Like a Pro … Without Being Confused or Overwhelmed.” Also speaking on the topic was Duane Childers, manager, SiMT Social Media Listening Center.
Attendee Jackie Johnson said she has been an entrepreneur most of her life and she attended the event because she wants to keep up with the current changes.
Vincent White, of Pro Consulting & IT Services, said he attended to get ideas to grow his business.
“It has been helpful to me,” he said.
Katrina Judge-Woods is about to open her own business, a salon and spa. She said although she is a service-based business she learned things she could apply to her own business.
“It has been very beneficial,” she said. She learned how to open a business successfully, she said.
Numerous vendors were set up to help attendees. SCORE in Hartsville was one of them.
Ken Hughes, representing SCORE, a group of volunteers who help counsel small businesses, said, “I have had a relatively successful business life, and think I have learned a lot, not only from working for Sonoco (in Hartsville) but starting my own business.”
He said he wanted to share that knowledge with others wanting to start a business.
Zack Wright, a small-business lender in Greenville, was also one of the vendors. He said he spoke to several small-business owners during the event.
Some of the other vendors scheduled to attend were Community Works, U.S. Small Business Administration, S.C. Department of Commerce, Kim & Lahey Law Firm, VentureSouth, SCRA, Catawba Regional Council of Governments, USDA, and S.C. Minority Contracting Certification and others.
