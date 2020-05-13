FLORENCE, S.C.
Ella Frazier of Ella's Boutique Etcete'ra says business has been slow, but she's keeping her doors open.
Frazier says she is open three days a week and also makes appointment with customers.
"Some feel more comfortable with a private appointment to shop," Frazier said. "We just want to make our customers comfortable."
Frazier also ships to customers.
Frazier had two customers Tuesday. One was an airline attendant who shops when in town. The other was a customer from Marion who had made an appointment to visit the store.
"I hope we can continue to stay open,” Frazier said. “We were only offered $531 PPP because of a reported loss from the previous year. That's not enough to pay for our light bill. But we are going to hold on as long as we can."
Ella's Boutique, at 169 W. Evans St., has been in business for 11 years in Florence. Nine of those years have been at the Evans Street location.
"This is a big building, and we fill it up," Frazier said. "It was the old J.C. Penney's building back in the day. Folks tell me I should call this Ella's department store instead of a boutique, because we have so many departments.”
Inside Ella's Boutique, you will find a department for shoes, hosiery, suits, dresses, prom and a room filled with white suits and dress for special occasions such as graduation, funerals and church service positions.
