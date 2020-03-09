Eggs Up Grill celebrates joining the chamber with a ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Eggs Up Grill joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and held a ribbon cutting on Monday with the chamber and its ambassadors. Eggs Up is located at 250 N. Beltline Drive in Florence.
Dean Patel is the franchise owner. He opened the breakfast and lunch grill in August 2018. This is his second location. He also owns the Eggs Up in Sumter. Patel lives in Sumter.
Patel said he decided to open in Florence because the chain started in Pawley’s Island and has a big following in this direction. The first Eggs Up was started in 1997 by Chris Skodras.
Patel said he chose the franchise because it is family-oriented.
“Our staff is what makes Eggs Up so good,” Patel said. “It is a good workplace.”
He said the staff enjoys the fact that the restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and they get to spend the rest of the day with their families.
Patel said he has a staff of 15 employees.
Patel said he is a member of the chamber in Sumter and saw what it did for his business. He wanted to be a part of the community of Florence.
“It is not just about serving breakfast; it is about helping the community,” Patel aid. “We want to get to know the community and to help.”
The restaurant serves traditional breakfast food with its own twist.
“Our new best seller is the Texas Farmhouse omelet,” he said. “It is huge. It takes up the whole plate.”
Other items include steak and eggs, buttermilk pancakes, French toast, waffles, eggs benedict and more. Lunch menu items include salads, pimento cheese burger, bacon cheddar burger, BLT. reuben, wraps, soup and other sandwiches.
The restaurant has a seating capacity of 98.
