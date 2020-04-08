DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Holt Brothers could be getting a helping hand from the city of Darlington to open a new barbecue restaurant in the city.
The Darlington City Council voted Tuesday night to approve first reading of Ordinance No. 2020-03, which grants economic development incentives under a program established by the city in 2017 to the Holt Brothers — Zack, John and Patrick along with their father, Jack Holt — as they work to establish a restaurant at 1503 South Main St. between the newly opened Sonic and the BP/McDonalds at the intersection of U.S. 52 business and its bypass around the city.
The restaurant would be in the former Huddle House location.
The new restaurant, to be called Holt Brothers BBQ Express, could result in the creation of 25 jobs with preference to hire people living in Darlington County and investment of $150,000 in capital into the Darlington community.
The ordinance notes that the company would be fixing up a building near the city limits, thus increasing the attractiveness of the city to visitors.
In return, the city will provide reimbursement of 100% of the building fees during construction, reimbursement of 100% of the first year business license fees, 66% of the business license fees in year two and 33% of the business license fees in year three, plus a reimbursement of 50% of the hospitality fees during the first year of operation.
The incentives will begin when a certificate of occupancy or a business license is issued. Holt Brothers must submit annual reports indicating that they have complied with the requirements needed to receive the incentives.
The Holt Brothers announced plans to open the second location in March. It will be run by Patrick Holt.
The ordinance indicates that construction began on the restaurant during February with an anticipated opening in the summer.
Darlington would be the second location for Holt Brothers. They currently operate a larger restaurant on West Evans Street near the intersection of and Hoffmeyer Road in Florence. The Holt Brothers indicated that the new Darlington location would be smaller but have the same atmosphere as the Florence location and also feature a drive-thru and a commitment to quick, fast service.
The second and final reading of the ordinance probably will occur at the May meeting of the Darlington City Council.
In other action, the city:
- Approved second and final reading of an ordinance allowing for the purchase of property for $600,000 located at 1755 Harry Byrd Highway to be the location of athletic facilities.
- Approved resolutions accepting a USDA grant to help with the purchase of three police cars, adopting the 2018 International Building Code, and allowing for the inclusion of the Georgia-Pacific properties into a joint Darlington-Lee County industrial park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.